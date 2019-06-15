Rose Hanbury Doesn’t Wear Wedding Ring To Trump Dinner Sparking New Prince William Rumors

Rose Hanbury’s wedding ring was nowhere to be seen at the Trump State Dinner in London, sparking new rumors about a possible cheating scandal involving Prince William.

Just when it looked like those horrible, unfounded rumors about Prince Wiliiam cheating with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, were dying down, the 35-year-old former model did something that’s raising a lot of eyebrows. She was one of the lucky 170 people invited to Buckingham Palace for the State Dinner with President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II. But when she arrived in a beautiful white satin gown, her wedding ring was noticeably absent. It’s not exactly an item of jewelry one would forget to wear to such a high-profile affair where she knew she would be photographed.

Her bold move of going without her wedding ring has fueled speculation into the state of her marriage with husband Marquess of Cholmondeley, David Rocksavage, 58. At the dinner, Rose was seated on the opposite side of the room from Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and while she was at 36-year-old William’s table she was at the far end of it and away from him.

It was reported in March that Kate, 37, had a “falling out” with Rose, her neighbor near their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The reason? Rose and William allegedly had an affair while Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, who is now one. It has been completely unfounded, with zero proof and William was so angry about it that he threatened legal action against outlets writing about it. “Kate and William generally ignore these sorts of nasty rumors,” a royal insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “but this one has really rocked them, that’s why lawyers are involved. The rumor is so ugly and so false, they couldn’t just ignore it.”

For their part, William and Kate have looked to be the picture of happiness amid the vicious rumor. They adoringly shared duties holding Prince Louis during the June 8 Trooping The Colour and couldn’t stop smiling at each other, clearly so proud of the beautiful family they created as son Prince George, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of them. They also showed to be the perfect family unit filled with so much love when Kate designed a garden for the RHS Chelsea flower show.