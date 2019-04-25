An ongoing rumor that Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton with her friend while she was pregnant with their 3rd child continues to pick up speed, and royals fans are not having it! Now, he’s being slammed online with viral memes.

An unfounded rumor that Prince William, 36, cheated on Kate Middleton, 37, when she was pregnant with their third child, Louis, won’t go away and the internet has noticed. An outpouring of now viral memes and tweets has the Duke of Cambridge trending online — and, not for good reason. Out of all the wild reactions to the cheating allegations, one common theme happens to be those coming to Meghan Markle‘s defense. Why would the actress turned Duchess of Sussex be dragged into the drama, you ask? Twitter goers are claiming that she gets criticized over the smallest things, such as smiling the wrong way, while Prince William is painted as someone who can do no wrong.

Fans are hammering William with negative messages over the ongoing rumor, which has been swirling for months in the US. However, the same can’t be said for the claims within the UK news cycle. William’s attorneys with London law firm Harbottle and Lewis shot down the cheating allegations when In Touch Weekly published a cover story about a claim that William cheated with their aristocratic neighbor, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, in a recent April edition of the magazine. The law firm also threatened legal action to British publications who report the story.

“In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights,” attorneys with London law firm, which has represented the royal family before, said in a letter that was sent to at least one British publication after the release of In Touch Weekly‘s cover story, according to the Daily Beast. Harbottle and Lewis has stated that there is no truth to the story, and the law firm is now threatening legal action against UK media outlets if they regurgitate the story about the long-standing rumor, according to the Daily Beast.

Meghan Markle: Wears off the shoulder dress, closes own car door, has a baby shower, holds her baby bump, decides to keep the details of her birth private British Press: DoEs no one SeE, She Is rUinIng OUR RoYal FaMiLy!!! Prince William Cheats: British Press: pic.twitter.com/W73Od61ioe — Jon Snow (@MoiraMoturi) April 25, 2019

Prince William cheated on Kate? pic.twitter.com/6y5R5xQHq2 — Champagne Supernova (@Elle_Demure) April 25, 2019

Prince William and Kate Middleton wed on April 29, 2011. Together, they share three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, born April 23, 2018. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Kensington Palace and did not receive a reply.