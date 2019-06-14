Khloe Kardashian Wears Ginormous Sunglasses That Nearly Completely Cover Her Face In Wild New Pics

Khloé Kardashian is definitely a fashion risk-taker, and the blonde reality star showed us that small sunglasses are out, and big sunglasses are back in!

Remember a couple of years ago, when Kim Kardashian, 38, informed us that Kanye West, 42, told her that small sunglasses were trendy and large sunglasses weren’t anymore? Well Khloé Kardashian, 34, is proving Kim and Kanye wrong! The reality television star was spotted in massive black sunglasses that took up nearly her entire face while out and about in California on June 13!

Khloé rocked her huge frames, a black tank, black bike shorts, and a purple Balenciaga duster coat. She finished off her look with black socks and Yeezy sneakers. Khloé held on to her phone and wore her long blonde hair down. Khloé’s outing in Agoura Hills came amidst rumors flying that she was with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, while he was still with his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, 27. Jordan claimed that the alleged cheating caused her issues with her then-pregnancy with now two-year-old son with Tristan, Prince.

Khloé appeared carefree and happy while grabbing lunch in California while the rumors swirled around. She has much to be happy about – Khloé has her reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, her denim brand she co-founded, Good American, and of course, her one-year-old daughter True.

We absolutely loved Khloé’s new sunglasses and are glad to see her out having a good time. Her outfit is adorable, too, and looks like a perfect summer go-to for a casual and comfortable look. We can’t wait to see what else Khloé wears this summer – we’ll definitely be looking to her for inspiration!