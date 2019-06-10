Tristan Thompson’s Ex Accuses Him Of Causing Her ‘Pregnancy Complications’ By Dating Khloe

Tristan Thompson’s ex Jordan Craig, the mother of his son Prince, 2, claims he caused her ‘stress’ by cheating on her with Khloe Kardashian, in court documents.

Jordan Craig, 27, has accused her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, of making her pregnancy with their now two-year-old son Prince difficult, even leading to “complications”, due to his infidelities with various women, especially Khloe Kardashian, 34, during their romance. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the brunette beauty claimed she found out she was pregnant with Prince on Apr. 16, 2016 after Tristan allegedly told her he desperately wanted to have a baby and “encouraged me to exhaust every avenue we possibly could to start our family.” It was only a month after she learned she was expecting, though, that she found out about Tristan allegedly cheating on her, causing her to leave their home in Cleveland, OH for Los Angeles, CA.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” Jordan said in the court papers. She then claims she took him back after forgiving him and they moved into a new L.A. home, but by that summer, his “infidelities” and “partying” led her to move back in with her parents. Things seemed to get even worse from there when she claimed she saw paparazzi photos of Tristan “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

Although she didn’t mention the name of the woman, Khloe and Tristan were first seen together at an L.A. club around that same time in Aug. 2016 and were spotted and photographed on a Mexican getaway just a few weeks later. “Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Jordan admitted. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

Jordan further explained that all of it led to immense “stress” forcing her to be put on bed rest. “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Luckily, in Dec. 2016, Prince was born healthy, and Tristan and Khloe went on to get into a relationship that wildly enough led to pretty similar circumstances when Khloe reportedly found out Tristan was cheating on her during her pregnancy with their now one-year-old daughter True. The couple tried to work things out but split up around Feb. 2019 when Tristan reportedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, at a party.