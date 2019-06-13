Prince Jackson, 22, & Girlfriend Look So In Love While Posing For Pics Together On Red Carpet

Love is definitely in the air for Prince Jackson and his girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! The pair attended an L.A. event together on June 12, and they looked so happy as they posed for red carpet photos.

Prince Jackson, 22, proudly showed off his gorgeous girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in Los Angeles on June 12. Molly attended the event as Prince’s date, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Prince looked quite dapper in his navy suit, with a light blue shirt and gray tie, while Molly was stunning in her crocheted white dress. The two wrapped their arms around each other as they took pictures on the carpet, and they had huge smiles on their faces as photographers snapped away.

It’s been more than two years since Prince and Molly started dating, but for most of that time, he’s been very private about the relationship. In fact, he didn’t confirm he had a woman in his life until March 2018, when he posted about their one-year anniversary celebration. The two reportedly met in college — they both graduated from Loyola Marymount University earlier this year. After their graduation day, Prince shared a rare photo with Molly on Instagram, which he captioned, “Congrats to this cutie on graduating,” with heart-eye emojis.

Even though Prince and Molly are young, their relationship is very serious, and a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they definitely plan to spend the rest of their lives together. “Prince has definitely found his college sweetheart, and someone that he can definitely see marrying one day,” our source revealed. “[But] he wants to get his career off the ground before he settles down in marriage and starts having kids.”

The source added that Prince and Molly’s relationship is “very normal” because they keep it out of the spotlight, too. “They really are in love,” our insider admitted. “Things are very easy for them.”