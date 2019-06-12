Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons show that they’re still buds, even without their KarJenner relationship connection!

Men that date Kardashians together, stay together, we guess! Tristan Thompson, 28, and Ben Simmons, 22, are both recent exes of KarJenner women – Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Kendall Jenner, 23, respectively – and the men were spotted bonding by checking Lamborghini cars together. The two were spotted at a Beverly Hills dealership in video footage obtained by TMZ, and even though they’re both no longer linked to the famous reality television family, they still enjoy hanging out together.

The men are probably enjoying their downtime now that they’re in the basketball off-season. Tristan plays on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ben plays on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tristan was recently involved in a scandal in February when news broke that he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, both 21. The scandal came amidst pre-existing issues with him and Khloé, who are parents to one-year-old daughter True together.

While Tristan had to deal with that aftermath of that scandal, Ben’s breakup with Kendall was comparatively low key. He and the model ended their casual relationship after seeing each other for almost a year – rumors began to circulate around this couple in June 2018. The end of Ben and Kendall’s relationship was far more cordial, though – Ben just wanted to focus on basketball and it was too much with Kendall’s thriving modeling and reality television career.

“Ben wants to get better at basketball personally and as a team and he knows that he will be unable to devote the time a relationship needs when he is worried all about basketball,” a source close to the basketball player revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This upcoming year is a big contract year for Ben, he will be looking to sign a huge lucrative deal and he wants to show his team the devotion he has for them and not be in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Well, at least Ben still has time for his friends – like Tristan! We wonder if we’ll see these two together more in the basketball off-season. But, we probably won’t see them on Keeping up with the Kardashians that much anymore.