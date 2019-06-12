Beth Chapman Looks Healthy In New Photo & Vows ‘Cancer Will Not Beat Me’

As she continues to battle stage four cancer, Beth Chapman is keeping a positive attitude, and she proved it by posting a gorgeous new photo with an inspiring message on June 11.

Beth Chapman is still hard at work amidst her battle with cancer. She took to Instagram on the evening of June 11 to share a photo of herself behind a desk, in which she looks fresh-faced in healthy. In the pic, she appears to be wearing an off-the-shoulder, navy blue top, wit ha bit of eyeshadow to match. She also has her hair styled in her signature side-swept curls, and she captioned the image, “Get up dress up show up!” She also included the hashtag #cancerwillnotbeatme, proving she’s staying positive as she struggles with her health.

As always, fans flooded the comments section of Beth’s post with well wishes for the reality star, and praised her for how inspiring she’s been as she deals with this terrible illness. Beth’s cancer returned back in Nov. 2018, and doctors had to perform an emergency surgery after discovering a lump in her throat. Her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, revealed that the disease had spread in December. We spoke with Dog in an EXCLUSIVE interview earlier this year, and he revealed that Beth had decided to forego conventional treatments, like chemotherapy, to fight the disease.

In April, Beth was hospitalized after fluid built up in her lungs. However, she was released in one day, and proved she’s the ultimate fighter by embarking on quite a difficult hike in Hawaii the next week. In May, she admitted that cancer was the “toughest battle” she ever fought and an “ultimate test of faith,” but said her “faith” was helping her through it.

Beth’s cancer battle will be documented on the upcoming season of Dog’ Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America later this year. Dog has stood by Beth as she’s fought this horrific disease, and his support for he was shown in the recently-released trailer for the show.