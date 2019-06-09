Rihanna Rocks Sheer Purple Dress Over T-Shirt & Jeans For Goddaughter’s 5th B’day – Love Or Loathe?

Rihanna just got back from her Italian vacation with boyfriend Hassan Jameel, and she spent her Sunday afternoon attending her goddaughter’s birthday party in a fun ensemble.

We don’t question Rihanna’s fashion taste one bit! The multi-hyphenate posted a pic of herself on social media getting ready for her goddaughter Majesty’s fifth birthday party. For the celebration, Rihanna wore a white t-shirt, blue denim jeans, and a purple see-through dress on top.

Ri Ri wore barets in her hair, as well as a choker necklace and a pearl necklace, along with stacked bracelets. The “Umbrella” singer held a matching purple clutch in her hand, and she posed in clear, see-through heels. Ri Ri also posted a pic of her walking to the event, wearing white sunglasses outside in New York City.

While the look is a little bit out there, we always love Ri’s bold take on her fashion. The purple dress on top of her other clothing items made the outfit a little bit unpredictable, and not your typical summer outfit. But of course, we wouldn’t expect Ri Ri to wear something so simple, anyway!

Rihanna partying it up with her goddaughter came after a vacation in Italy with boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 29. The two were spotted on yachts and smaller boats, enjoying the summer weather in Positano. Ri rocked some amazing fashion in Europe as well, showing off her gorgeous body and flawless style.

We can’t wait to see what other looks Ri will give us this summer. While we don’t know what else she’ll wear, we do know it’ll be fun, fashion-forward, and unpredictable!