Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates 28th Birthday By Getting A Fake Tattoo Of Her Own Name Above Her Booty

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 28th birthday on June 7 and she took to Instagram to post an exciting video that showed her revealing an ’emrata’ tattoo that she put on her backside.

Emily Ratajkowski officially turned 28 on June 7 and she didn’t hesitate to embrace who she is on her special day! The gorgeous model took to Instagram to post an eye-catching sexy video that showed her flaunting what appears to be a fake tattoo of her nickname “emrata” in black ink and it looked absolutely perfect! In the clip, someone peels tape off Emily’s lower back area, just above her bottom, to reveal the tattoo underneath, and someone can be heard saying, “Oh, my God” in reaction to the incredible display. “Well this birthday has really exceeded expectations,” Emily captioned the clip.

It didn’t take long for Emily’s followers to comment about the amazing tattoo. Fellow model Sofia Richie, 20, was one of many who took the time to leave a response. “Yes!🔥,” her comment read, while others agreed that the ink looked amazing on her. “Damn I want this tattoo also,” one follower wrote. “that is just😍😍,” another wrote.

Emily is known for showing off surprising pics and/or videos whenever she can so her birthday post was no exception! She recently got major attention when she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself posing absolutely naked with only her hands covering her breasts and a flower petal covering her crotch area in protest of the Alabama abortion law on May 16.

We love seeing Emily’s photos and videos that show off various parts of her thrilling life as a model and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store in the future!