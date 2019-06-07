Happy 28th Birthday, Emily Ratajkowski: Her Sexiest Photos Of All-Time

It’s Emily Ratajkowski’s birthday so we’ve rounded up some of the model’s hottest looks ever to celebrate!

Today, June 7, is Emily Ratajkowski‘s birthday! The model has officially made her 28th trip around the sun, which is cause for celebration. Being the stunning human that she is, we decided there was no better way to honor her than to take a look back at some of her hottest looks of all-time. From ab-baring crop tops to sexy lingerie, basically everything Emily has ever worn is a Look And A Half.

One of our favorite looks of Emily’s came recently when she attended the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. For the event on June 1, the I Feel Pretty star turned heads in a red, boatneck crop top and gold midi skirt designed by Maryam Nassir Zadeh. She paired the bright shirt and belted skirt with sunglasses, a bohemian style Carolina Santo Domingo purse and brown open-toed Andrea Wazen shoes.

Clearly Emily kills it in crop tops, because another one of her greatest outfits ever also involves a shirt with a short hemline. Emily looked gorgeous at the Levi’s brunch during the first weekend of Coachella in a tie-front leopard crop top from Ganni. Since the event was sponsored by the denim company, she paired the shirt with white high-waisted Levi’s jeans. Rounding out her casual outfit was a pair of sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and red snakeskin booties.

But this is just a few of the Gone Girl star’s sexiest ensembles. Head up to the gallery above to see even more stunning pics of the supermodel rocking ab-baring looks. Happy birthday, Emily!