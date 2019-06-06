Nicole Curran: Woman Trolled For Getting Glared At By Beyonce At NBA Finals Has Epic Response For Haters

The woman who went viral for chatting with JAY-Z during the NBA Finals has been identified, and she has a BIG message for anyone who thinks she has beef with Beyonce!

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner, Joe Lacobs, took to Instagram after game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5 to respond to haters who were mocking her for talking to JAY-Z during the game. The video of the pair’s courtside conversation went viral after fans pointed out that Jay’s wife, Beyonce, did NOT seem happy about the conversation, as the two talked over her and she seemingly glared at Nicole. However, Nicole posted a much different view of her time with Bey on social media.

In the pic posted to Nicole’s page, she and Beyonce are sharing a sweet moment and having a conversation of their own. “We should all help and support each other,” Nicole captioned the image. She also turned off the comments for the post, as her page had started to become flooded with ‘bee’ emojis, which has become the way Beyonce’s ‘Beyhive’ shows their support for the singer on social media.

Beyonce did not address the situation herself, but she posted several photos and even a video from the game to her page, as well. Interestingly, Nicole was cropped out of both the photo and video of Bey and Jay sitting courtside, and fans definitely noticed. “Here for that crop out at the end,” Dinah Jane, from Fifth Harmony, wrote. “Living for a good crop,” another person added.

It’s unclear if Beyonce’s crop was intentional or not, but the whole situation has definitely left fans buzzing! The Warriors play at home in California again on June 7, and we’ll definitely be waiting to see if hip-hop’s power couple shows up once again!