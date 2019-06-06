Brigitte Macron, 66, Rocks Higher Spiked Heels Than Melania Trump As First Ladies Honor Brave D-Day Troops

First ladies, Brigitte Macron & Melania Trump, rocked sky-high heels when they arrived in Normandy to commemorate the historic 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, as both women were at the solemn remembrance with their husbands.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, first ladies, Brigitte Macron, 66, and Melania Trump, 49, arrived in Normandy on June 6, alongside their husbands, President Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, for a French-American ceremony at the American cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer. D-Day took place 75 years ago today, on June 6, 1944, when over 100,000 Allied troops invaded the shores of Normandy, France to fight Nazi Germany. Thousands of soldiers were either killed or wounded, sacrificing their lives for the invasion, and both the Trumps and Macrons headed to the site today to honor the fallen soldiers. Considering the occasion was very somber, Melania chose to wear all black when she donned a gorgeous Dior coat dress. The black dress featured four buttons down the fitted bodice, while the rest of the coat flared out into an A-line skirt. Melania styled the coat with a pair of black pumps with gold buckles on the front, black sunglasses, and a perfect blowout.

Meanwhile, Brigitte, chose to wear all-white for the occasion, opting to wear a high-neck ivory fitted dress that ended just at her knees, with a gorgeous white Louis Vuitton double-breasted coat on top, which she left open, showing off the gold buttons on either side. While Melania is usually the one to wear sky-high heels, it was Brigitte that took the cake with her heels for the day. Brigitte wore a pear of brown patent leather pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps that had the most insanely high heels. Both ladies looked gorgeous in their ensembles, as they looked classic and sophisticated in their coats.

Since arriving in England, and now France, Melania has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits, one prettier than the other. Just the other day, she arrived at the Buckingham Palace State Dinner, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, 93, in England on June 3, when she wore a stunning sleeveless white satin Christian Dior Spring 2019 Couture Dress. The gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, while there were no frills on the dress whatsoever, aside from a sheer panel bodice with a slight abstract design. FLOTUS accessorized her look with over-the-elbow white slouchy gloves, diamond earrings, and a gorgeous updo, which she had up in a bouffant, channeling Jackie O.

Earlier that day, when Melania and Trump first arrived, she donned a stunning custom white Dolce & Gabbana coat dress with a matching wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat. Her long-sleeve midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly, while the tight bodice featured buttons down the front, a crisp navy blue collar, and a navy blue belt cinched in her waist. She topped off her look, quite literally, with a wide-brimmed white hat outlined in a navy stripe, resting it sideways atop her updo, while a pair of navy blue pointy-toed Manolo Blahnik pumps completed her outfit.