Kate Middleton Pays Tribute To Diana, While Melania Trump Tries To Channel Jackie O At UK State Dinner

Melania Trump & Kate Middleton both opted to wear white dresses to the Buckingham Palace State Dinner in England on June 3, & both ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in their outfits.

Melania Trump, 49, arrived at the Buckingham Palace State Dinner, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, 93, in England on June 3, when she wore a stunning sleeveless white gown. Melania’s satin gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, while there were no frills on the dress whatsoever, aside from a sheer panel bodice with a slight abstract design. FLOTUS accessorized her look with over-the-elbow white slouchy gloves, diamond earrings, and a gorgeous updo, which she had up in a bouffant, channeling Jackie O.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, 37, was also in attendance in a white Alexander McQueen gown, but she stole the show as she arrived decked out in jewels. For the special occasion, Kate donned a slightly poofy white ruffled gown with a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled skirt with layers of tulle that cascaded behind her. While we loved her dress, it was her accessories that truly completed the look. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Queen’s, Lover’s Knot tiara, which was also a favorite of Princess Diana’s, and the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings, topping her look off with a small white box clutch and a pearl bracelet.

Not only did Melania and Kate look flawless in white, Queen Elizabeth, looked just as fabulous when she donned a long-sleeve white sparkly dress that was completely covered in sequins and intricate beading. She bedazzled her look even more when she donned a massive diamond and ruby necklace that was unbelievably dazzling. Atop her head, was a matching diamond and ruby crown, completing her gorgeous look.

Melania has been in England for less than 24 hours and from the moment she’s arrived, she has been looking fabulous. We especially loved her outfit when she hopped of the plane earlier this morning. She opted to wear a silk red and navy patterned Burberry Sleeveless Archive Print Pussy Bow Blouse, which she tucked into a super form-fitting high-waisted navy Michael Kors Collection Stretch-Wool Gabardine Pencil Skirt. On top of the outfit she donned the matching navy Michael Kors Collection Stretch Wool Blazer, and accessorized her ensemble with a pair of tortoise Elizabeth and James Adler Sunglasses and Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Pumps in Night Suede.

Shortly after arriving in London, Melania quickly changed into a stunning custom white Dolce & Gabbana coat dress with a matching wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat, which paid homage to Princess Diana. The First Lady’s long-sleeve midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly, while the tight bodice featured buttons down the front, a crisp navy blue collar, and a navy blue belt cinched in her waist. She topped off her look, quite literally, with a wide-brimmed white hat outlined in a navy stripe, resting it sideways atop her updo, while a pair of navy blue pointy-toed Manolo Blahnik pumps completed her outfit.