Melania Trump Ignores Donald As He Tries To Grab Her Hand After They Touch Down In The U.K.

Awkward! Donald Trump tried to grab his wife, Melania’s, hand after they landed in England on June 3, but she let go as soon as she possibly could, just seconds later — and it was all caught on video!

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, touched down in the United Kingdom for a three day tour on June 3, and it looks like things already aren’t off to a great start! As they got off their plane and made their way to a vehicle, Donald tried to grab Melania’s hand, but it took him a moment to grab on, as she seemed completely uninterested in holding onto him. After just seconds of holding her husband’s hand, Melania let go to fix her hair, and made a point to keep her hands to herself as they continued their trek to the car. This is far from the first time the First Lady has ignored her husband’s attempt at hand-holding, too!

In addition to being mocked for this video, Melania is also getting trolled for the outfit she wore for her arrival. She wore a high-waisted skirt with a printed, pussy bow blouse, along with a jacket, which she hung off her shoulders, and sunglasses. “Does Melania know she looks like a kidnapped stewardess?” one person asked, while another added, “Melania arrives dressed ready to serve plastic meals on the next BA flight out of here.” People also pointed out that Donald was walking SUPER fast off the plane, while Melania struggled to keep up with him in her super high heels.

After their arrival, Donald and Melania paid a visit to Buckingham Palace, where they were welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camila. One member of the royal family who reportedly WON’T be spending time with the Trumps, though, is Meghan Markle. She also publicly supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, and has previously called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.” Ahead of the U.K. trip, a reporter from The Sun told Trump about these comments, and his response caused major backlash. “I didn’t know that,” he said. “What can I say? I didn’t know she was that nasty.”

Trump: ‘Let’s hold hands dear’ Melania: ‘Get off me you dirty old man!’ pic.twitter.com/SqjHH246JJ — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 3, 2019

Once this interview went viral, though, Trump took to Twitter to deny that he ever said such a thing. “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,'” he wrote. “Made up by the fake news media and they got caught cold!” However, audio from the interview has surfaced online, which clearly reveals Trump to be making the exact comment that was originally reported.