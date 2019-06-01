Christina Aguilera, 38, Sizzles In Plunging Bodysuit & More On Opening Night Of Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera went all out when it came to the amazing costumes for the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. She rocked several low cut bodysuits along with chaps and thigh high boots.

Ooh la la! Christina Aguilera did not disappoint in the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on May 31. Of course her vocals were flawless but her costumes were out of this world. The 38-year-old flaunted her amazing curves in a series of skin-tight bodysuits with plunging necklines. In a metallic gold long-sleeved number she added gold chaps as a holler-back to her “Dirrty” days as she performed that tune. In a white bodysuit she added thigh-high boots and dramatic structured fabric around her hips and shoulders.

One of the racier numbers was a black bodysuit with massive cutouts to show plenty of pink fabric. Over her chest and lady bits she wore glimmering hearts surrounded by glowing rhinestones. Xtina added black opera gloves and thigh high boots to complete sexy and powerful look.

Christina had a famous mega-fan in the audience, as Demi Lovato, 25, showed up and gave the most glowing review of her Planet Hollywood show. She posted and Instagram pic of the pair together backstage following the performance and wrote next to it “The f**king queen herself. A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty. I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina, haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend 💗 keep it up queen. Oh and EVERYONE should go see #TheXperience at @phvegas!!

Since Demi has the biggest pipes of her generation, it’s pretty high praise that she said Christina’s show was absolute perfection. She even posted videos of nearly all of Christina’s show numbers to her Instagram stories, treating fans to performances of “Genie in a Bottle,” “Beautiful,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Dirrty” and more of the pop superstar’s hits.