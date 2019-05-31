Honey Boo Boo Begs Mama June To Get Help For Drug Addiction: ‘Do You Want To Die?’

Honey Boo Boo has had it with her mother’s drug addiction. In a new clip of ‘From Not To Hot,’ she begs Mama June to get help, even so asking if her mother cares if she lives or dies.

“Do you want to die?” an emotional Alana “Honey Boo Bob” Thompson, 13, asks her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, 39, in a preview from the May 31 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot. In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Mama June’s loved ones confront her over her drug use, and it sounds like Alana has had enough with her mother refusing to take control of her life. “Do you not want to see me have grandkids, see Jessica [Shannon] have grandkids, [see] us get married?” In a tense confrontation, Mama June is adamant that she wasn’t going to go to an in-patient center, which left her daughter confused. “Why can’t you go to a calm, quiet retreat place?” Alana asks.

“I can’t stand to be away,” Mama June said. As to “stand to be away from what,” as someone asks, Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, suggests that her mom’s afraid of being without her boyfriend, Geno Doak, “because she can’t monitor him. She thinks that if they’re around one another, he won’t do what he’s been doing. And I’m gonna go ahead and tell ya, a cheater’s always going to be a cheater, with or without you.” At the end of the clip, a tearful Alana begs her mother to give rehab a chance.

June and Geno were arrested in March 2019 for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into a fight at a gas station in Alabama. Geno, whose real name is Edward Eugene Doak, was also hit with a “domestic violence/harassment” charge. On an earlier episode of From Not To Hot, Alana and the family staged an intervention in hopes of shocking some truth back into Mama June. “Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister? And that’s not by choice. It’s not by choice,” Alana said. After June stormed off, Lauryn told the camera, “If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either going to wind up in jail or she’s going to die.”

Shannon’s issues came to a head in February, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the production team behind her show urged her to seek treatment. “June went to rehab at the end of February in Georgia after they wrapped filming Season 3 of her show,” the insider told us. “She was in there voluntarily, but she left and was on a drugs binge until she got arrested.”