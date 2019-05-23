Honey Boo Boo is distraught while trying to convince Mama June to get help at her intervention, sobbing as she tells her how much she loves her and wants to come home.

It’s clear that Mama June needs help after her arrest for drug possession, and her family is ready to help. A new clip from Mama June: From Not To Hot, obtained by TMZ, shows June’s family staging an intervention for her with the help of a doctor, but their pleas fall on deaf ears. June doesn’t even seem bothered when her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who is just 13 years old, breaks down into sobs while trying to explain how her mom’s behavior is affecting her life.

Alana recently moved in with her 19-year-old sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, because of her tumultuous home life. June and boyfriend of three years, Geno Doak, were arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into a fight at a gas station in Alabama in March. Along with those charges, Geno was also arrested for domestic violence/harassment. In the clip, she’s trying to tell her mother how much she wants to come home, and it’s heartbreaking. “Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister? And that’s not by choice. It’s not by choice,” Alana says, bursting into tears. All June does is shoot her a mean look and say, “yes it is.”

June storms out of the intervention and falls as she’s walking away. “If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either going to wind up in jail or she’s going to die,” Pumpkin tells the camera. The whole situation is gut wrenching.

Alana’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, wants full custody of his daughter, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Mike has been lobbying to spend more time with his daughter since he split with June in 2011, and he may now get that wish. “Mike is furious at Mama June for getting into trouble yet again and arrested,” the source said. “He loves and misses Alana and wants to use [June’s] run-in with the law as an opportunity to take full custody away from June. He fears that June may be messing with drugs and that her boyfriend is untrustworthy. Mike feels this is all unhealthy for Alana.”