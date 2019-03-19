Sugar Bear Wants To Use Mama June’s Arrest To Get Full Custody Of Honey Boo Boo

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson is fuming after June ‘Mama June’ Shannon’s recent arrest for drug possession, and he’s hoping he will gain full custody of their 13-year-old daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 47, is ready to fight for full custody of his 13-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, after his 39-year-old ex June “Mama June” Shannon‘s arrest for drug possession on Mar. 13. The upset father has been waiting to be a bigger part of Alana’s life ever since he split from June in 2011, and he feels this is the best moment to try and do it.

“Alana’s father, Mike, aka Sugar Bear, is furious at Mama June for getting into trouble yet again and arrested,” a source close to Alana EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He loves and misses Alana and wants to use her run-in with the law as an opportunity to take full custody away from June. Sugar Bear fears that June may be messing with drugs and that her new boyfriend is untrustworthy. Mike feels this is all unhealthy for Alana.”

Geno Doak, was also arrested for drug possession with June, after they allegedly had a fight at a gas station in Alabama. “Police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” June’s boyfriend,, was also arrested for drug possession with June, after they allegedly had a fight at a gas station in Alabama. “Police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” TMZ reported. “Mama June was cuffed for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.” In addition to the latest arrest, Geno has a criminal history with other felony charges, including burglary, and has served time in prison in the past.

Before June started dating Geno in 2017, she was in a relationship with Mike and it resulted in Alana’s birth in 2005. They were together until 2011, and June has had custody of Alana since then and reports claim she’s been keeping Alana away from Mike whenever she can.

“Sugar Bear has always wanted to be a bigger part of Alana’s life and he was heartbroken when June broke up with him and his family fell apart,” the source continued. “He fought for and lost full custody in the past, and hopes this time may be different. He has been looking to spend more time with his daughter and wants to provide a stable life with a better future.”