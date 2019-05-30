‘Are You The One?’ Reveals 1st Ever Sexually Fluid Cast For Season 8 — Meet The Contestants

A new season of ‘Are You The One?’ is coming — and it’ll feature sexually fluid contestants for the first time ever! Here’s everything you need to know about season eight.

Are You The One? will make history with its upcoming eighth season, which premieres on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV — it will be the first reality dating competition show in the United States to feature a sexually fluid cast. Like always, this season will feature contestants who are looking for their ‘perfect match’ on the show. However, since there are no gender limitations when it comes to who’s matched with who, any pairing is fair game! The group will win a $1 million prize if they guess all the perfect matches by the end of the season.

Another new addition to this season will be relationship expert Dr. Frankie, who will work with the cast and help them navigate through their time on the show. Terrence J. will be returning to host once again, and he’ll be digging “deeper with the cast than ever before, helping coach and guide them to tap into their true feelings and follow their hearts,” according to an MTV press release.

In the past seven seasons of Are You The One?, six of the casts have figured out all their perfect matches before the finale. The only time it didn’t happen was during season five, and the group went home with $0.

The cast of season eight of Are You The One? features singles between the ages of 21 and 28, from all across the United States.