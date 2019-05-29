Kristen Stewart Leaves Her Bra At Home In Plunging White Blouse & Leather Shorts – Love Or Loathe?

Kristen Stewart headed to the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in South Korea on May 28, when she opted to go braless under a sheer white blouse, tucked into leather shorts & over-the-knee boots.

Kristen Stewart, 29, always makes a statement on any red carpet, and her latest look for the Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show in South Korea on Tuesday, May 28, was super edgy. The actress opted to wear a sheer white, long-sleeve button down blouse with a super wide collar, sheer long sleeves, and a pleated tuxedo bodice. Kristen chose to leave all of the buttons open, only fastening the last one, putting her braless cleavage on full display. She tucked her top into high-waisted baggy black leather short-shorts and over-the-knee black satin boots that laced up the front and ended all the way in the middle of her thighs.

In true Kristen style, she accessorized with layers of chunky silver necklaces including her go-to, thick silver chain choker. She added a black and white leather crossbody Chanel purse to her look, but it was her glam that stole the show. Kristen’s hair was dyed half black, half platinum blonde, with muted streaks of pink throughout her short bob. She styled her locks in a messy, wet look, with strands sticking out of the top, and bangs covering her eyes. As for her makeup, she opted for an insanely bold look, completely bleaching her eyebrows, making it look like she barely has any. Adding a pop of color to her black and white ensemble was a bold, neon green matte eyeliner that covered her entire top lid, flowing out to the sides in a winged liner. Meanwhile, she rocked a pink, yellow, and black manicure, with each nail painted a different color.

We love seeing Kristen in something other than a suit or dark jeans and a t-shirt, so this look was definitely a breath of fresh air, although we’re not too sure this is our favorite look of all time from the star.

As a Chanel muse and brand ambassador, Kristen always knocks it out of the park when she rocks head-to-toe Chanel, and while we love that Kristen tried something new with this outfit, she looks best in her suit or blazer ensembles.