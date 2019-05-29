50 Cent Accuses ‘Power’ Star Rotimi Of Owing Him Money: ‘I Want To Punch’ Him In The ‘Nose’

Not so surprisingly, another feud from 50 Cent has surfaced. The rapper & ‘Power’ star is now claiming that his co-star Rotimi owes him money, & made sure the world was well aware in a series of Instagram posts.

Either 50 Cent is trying to draw attention to Rotimi’s new album, or he has some serious beef with his Power co-star. The “Candy Shop” rapper took to Instagram on May 29 with accusations that Rotimi owes him money. The first post on 50’s page is a video that shows Rotimi proudly declaring that he has the No. 1 R&B album in the country, but 50’s caption is not quite so supportive. “Man fuck all that I want my money by Monday. Cash ni**a where the bag at 💰,” 50 wrote alongside the clip.

In yet another post, 50 continued to troll his Power co-star and even made a violent claim. “I want to punch this ni**a nose 👊 @Rotimi got the #1 RNB album time to pay me on gang,” he wrote. His follow-up post showed off Rotimi’s album cover, entitled Walk With Me, and the trolling captions continued. “Walk with you,yeah I’m a walk with you to the bank. This shit is #1 I need to see that bag,” 50 wrote. Ok, something tells us that the Power Executive Producer wouldn’t be drawing so much attention to Rotimi’s latest record if he wasn’t trying to do his friend a solid!

Rotimi has since spoken out about 50’s audacious claims in a video of his own. “I feel like I got to address this man,” Rotimi could be heard saying. “Listen bruh, I don’t owe 50 money. The thing is, my album went No. 1, I just bought a crib, Why would you wait until my album is No. 1 on the R&B charts? he questioned. Of course, 50 quickly caught wind of the clip and reposted it on his own page. “My man you owe a outstanding balance of $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank,” he wrote. Yep — we see that album plug, 50.

Hmmm, is this the PR stunt of the century or is there some real beef brewing between the two stars? You can see several snapshots from 50’s troll campaign on Rotimi above.