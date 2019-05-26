Bradley Cooper Plays Doting Dad To Daughter Lea, 2, Holding Her Hand While Shopping In Rainy LA
Bradley Cooper has spent the weekend having quality time with his adorable daughter Lea. He sweetly held the two-year-old’s hand as they ran Sunday errands.
Bradley Cooper is so good at dad mode. For the second day in a row the 44-year-old spent it with two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and his partner Irina Shayk, 33, just being a regular happy family. On May 26 the three braved a drizzly day to hit up the Brentwood Country Market for a little shopping and came out with several bags, one from a bookstore. Bradley sweetly held on to Lea’s hand as they approached the family’s car, being an adorably protective daddy.
The A Star Is Born hunk wore a casual dressed down look perfect for a day of running errands, donning faded blue jeans, a navy zip up jacket and a blue and white baseball cap to keep a low profile. His little one matched in the same colors, wearing a navy and white striped shirt, a navy sweater and comfy white kiddie sweatpants. She had her cute blonde hair tucked back into a pony tail. Her mom Irina held up a large brown paper bag to shield herself from the paparazzi.
The outing came a day after the three had more quality family time, as Bradley and Irina took Lea to a park to play in the LA sun then got her a yummy ice cream cone afterwards. Bradley held his little girl in his arms as they left the shop. So it’s a treat to see the family unit have another close-knit outing two days in a row.
As we previously told you, Bradley’s taking advantage of his lighter schedule to spend more time with Irina and Lea now that awards season had ended. Between co-writing, directing and starring in A Star Is Born, then working the awards circuit on its behalf, he’s finally got a little bit down time.“Bradley’s busy working on a number of projects but nothing’s at full tilt right now so he’s able to give Irina a lot of his attention. He’s so grateful for all her support during awards season so now that he’s got more free time he’s showing her lots of appreciation,” a friend of Irina’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.