Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Have Family Fun Taking Adorable Daughter Lea, 2, Out For Ice Cream

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk got the Memorial Day weekend started with a fun family day. They took precious daughter Lea, 2, to the park and then out for ice cream.

What’s better on a sunny L.A. Saturday than a nice lazy day with the family. Especially as Memorial weekend gets underway. Bradley Cooper, 44, showed what a doting dad he is to his adorable two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, holding her tightly in his arms after a trip to get some ice cream. Mama Irina Shayk, 33, was right there with them as they had spent some time in a local Brentwood park playing with their little one before getting her a sweet treat.

Bradley was dressed down in a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and flip flops. Yes, Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to summer so flips are perfectly acceptable this time of year, even though they’re worn year round in SoCal due to the nice weather. Irina looked equally casual in a black long sleeve shirt, grey skinny jeans, lace up boots and a black baseball cap. The pair looked just like any other parents on a day out with their child that it would be easy to miss that she’s one of the most beautiful models in the world and he’s an award-winning movie star.

Since Bradley skipped the Met Gala on May 6, leaving Irina to attend solo, these are the first pics we’ve seen of the lovebirds ever since their romantic April 18 date night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Bradley’s making time to focus on Irina and their daughter since he was so tied up in the 2018-2019 awards season. “Bradley’s busy working on a number of projects but nothing’s at full tilt right now so he’s able to give Irina a lot of his attention. He’s so grateful for all her support during awards season so now that he’s got more free time he’s showing her lots of appreciation,” a friend of Irina’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re enjoying good quality family time and Bradley’s making romance a priority too. Giorgrio Baldi is one of the most romantic restaurants, he was definitely aiming to score points by taking her there. But as much as Irina loves it when Bradley spoils her, more than anything she prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works, they’re both able to be totally real with each other,” the insider added.