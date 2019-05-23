Fashion
Rihanna Looks Business Chic In Tight White Blazer Dress At Fenty Launch Party — Pics

Rihanna looked like the chic businesswoman she is when she headed to the launch party for her new fashion brand, Fenty, in Paris on May 22.

Rihanna, 31, recently announced her partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the largest luxury group in the world, on May 10. The songstress now officially has her own high-fashion brand, Fenty, and her own Maison. Rihanna celebrated the launch of the brand and the boutique, which opened on May 22, when she hosted a party in Paris. For the occasion, Rihanna looked gorgeous in an oversized white long-sleeve blazer dress. While the frock was oversized at the chest, with massive shoulder pads, the rest of the silhouette was form-fitting, hugging her curvaceous frame perfectly. The front of the dress featured buttons from top to bottom, while the waist was cinched in, giving her an hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the hem of the dress was super short, showing off her toned legs, which she accessorized with clear PVC pointy-toed ankle-strap sandals.

For the occasion, Rihanna opted to wear neutral makeup, adding a light smokey eye, a shiny brown lip, and gorgeous waves. Her hair was parted in the middle with huge volume at the top, flowing into effortless beachy waves.

Rihanna’s ensemble for the event was a perfect choice, as it was half business, half sexy, and she is definitely quite the businesswoman. She has managed to create her own empire thus fur, with her multiple Fenty x Puma collections, creating her own lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and her very own cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. Now, she has a luxury fashion brand, Fenty, on her list of accomplishments. Aside from just creating her own brand at LVMH, Rihanna checked off a list of firsts at LVMH, who houses brands including Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi.

Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color to head her own maison, and Fenty is the first new house created by LVMH since Christian Lacroix in 1987. Rihanna’s Fenty brand officially launched on May 22 and will include ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.