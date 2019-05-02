Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves In White Stockings & Lacy Bustier As Savage X Fenty Line Turns 1

Rihanna is continuing to be her best spokesmodel for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. She’s looking like a snack in a sexy bustier and lace stockings celebrating the brand’s one year anniversary.

Rihanna launching a lingerie line is the best thing ever for happen to her fans, as she’s always been the one to model the newest looks. As the brand hits the one year anniversary of its May of 2018 launch, the 31-year-old founder is flaunting her curves in one of Savage X Fenty’s latest designs in two Instagram pics on May 1. She’s wearing an all white daisy lace ensemble that’s anything but innocent. It features lace bustier top with tiny straps and push-up cups, along with thin white lace undies that appear to have a thong backside. RiRi adds a pair of lace-top thigh high white stockings to add even more sizzle to the look.

“@badgalriri makes this more DAYUM than daisy 💥 hit the link in bio to for some freshness!” the company captioned a side shot of the look which they posted to Instagram on May 1. Rihanna has her left leg bent forward with her right leg pushed straight back, showing off the perfect curve of her bare derriere, along with her vertical Sanskrit prayer hip tattoo. The “Daisy Cropped Bustier” Ri is modeling is part of the company’s one year VIP sale and a steal at $58.

In a second Instagram photo she’s staring straight at the camera with smoldering eyes, giving fans (and potential customers!) a full frontal view of the outfit. Savage X Fenty captioned it “When new Savage ✖️drops, you gotta SHOW 👏 IT 👏 OFF 👏” and fans are so grateful they did just that, as both men and women started flooding the comments with gushing responses and a number of ladies commented that they just purchased the items after seeing how great RiRi looked in them.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Oh my godddddd” one fan wrote while one woman told RiRi “Might have to leave my husband for you 🤤😍😍.” One customer noted they “Just bought the set. 💕 Where can I get the thigh-high?” to complete the full look. With as hot as RiRi looks in this bustier and undie combo, this set should sell out in no time.