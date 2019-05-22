Halle Berry, 52, Flaunts Her Gorgeous Bikini Line In Very Revealing & Sexy Photo

Halle Berry took to Instagram on May 22 to flaunt a close-up eye-catching photo of her stomach, hands and bikini line, and it proves she’s looking better than ever at the age of 52.

Halle Berry, 52, got a little more than courageous when she gave her followers a revealing look at the lower area of her body and it’s definitely getting major attention! The talented and gorgeous actress posted a close-up Instagram photo that showed her stomach area and the top of her thighs as she laid down while wearing black bikini bottoms with gold hoops on each side and rested her gold ring-wearing hands on and over her belly button. “Drip drip ✨,” she captioned the sexy photo.

It didn’t take long for many of her followers to comment on the incredible pic with words of admiration and flirtation. “Such a goddess ❤️,” one follower replied. “You fine and this isn’t even a picture of your face,” another wrote. “Omg Halle Ridiculously perfect🤦🏽‍♂️,” another complimented.

Instagram isn’t the only place Halle likes to show off her hot bod. The brunette beauty recently stunned on the red carpet of the premiere for her film John Wick: Chapter 3 on May 15 when she wore a black leather Teresa Helbig romper. The completely unbuttoned top of the fashion choice helped her show off major cleavage. She also looked equally as amazing at the New York premiere for the film when she wore a black skintight catsuit that had a sheer top, giving off a totally sexy vibe once again.

Halle’s known for always looking half her age and with her own social media page, she’s able to show off her beauty a lot more often than just at film premieres. Her latest pic definitely proves that she’s more than open to doing that and from the looks of it, her fans are loving it!