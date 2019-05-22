Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Fan Who Asks If She’s Pregnant Again With Hilarious Clapback

Consider those pregnancy rumors squashed. After a fan asked if Ayesha Curry had another bun in her oven, Steph Curry’s better half responded swiftly, shutting down any notion that she’s pregnant.

“Infinitely proud of these guys,” Ayesha Curry, 30, said while sharing a picture of her family to her Instagram on May 21, which included Steph Curry, 3 and their son, 10-month-old Canon Curry. “God’s grace and mercy continues to cover our family, and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective.” Yet, one fan’s perspective was focused more on Ayesha’s stomach, as user 6493jay asked, “Are you pregnant again?????”

“Absolutely not LOL,” Ayesha wrote. “My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo.” So, there you go. Considering that Canon is not even a year old, it would make sense that Ayesha wouldn’t be in a rush to get preggers again. Ayesha’s response, while funny in how honest it was, got a lot of support from her fans in the comments section. “girl, my sons, four months and 18lb my back messed up too. I don’t remember this from any of my other pregnancies. 🤣 it happens your not alone.” “You look amazing Ayesha! Don’t let the enemies minions get to you! You’re blessed and loved” “how rude? You never ask a woman that.” 6493jay better set his profile to private after that.

Ayesha will likely have more reasons to be proud of her husband, as Steph and the Golden State Warriors are going to their fifth-consecutive NBA Finals. After Steph and the Dubs swept the Portland Trail Blazers (and his brother, Seth Curry, 28) in the Western Conference Finals, Steph celebrated with his better half and their 10-month-old on the sidelines. Steph even brought his boy up to the trophy presentation ceremony. Cute!

Steph and Ayesha have had to face some fan backlash recently. When Ayesha sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith during a Red Table Talk, Chef Curry said she “hates” how there are so many female fans are “lurking” around her husband. She also admitted that all of Steph’s female fans have given her a complex. “I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ … It’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking,” she said. Ayesha got some flak over these comments, but Steph gave some love to his wife, saying that he was so proud of Ayesa. “Keep being you. I love you.”