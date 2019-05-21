Halsey Bares Abs In Crop Top For Performance Of ‘Nightmare’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Look who’s back! Halsey hit the stage during this season’s finale of ‘The Voice’ once again, and she looked beyond amazing while belting out her new hit, ‘Nightmare.’

Fans are already obsessed with Halsey’s hot new song, “Nightmare,” and she gave them more of a reason to love it with an incredible live performance during The Voice finale on May 21. As always, the 24-year-old looked super sexy for the performance. She wore a matching, black crop top and bottoms combination, which had a dominatrix vibe because of the buckles on the shorts. She added some color to the look, though, with a plaid jacket, as well as her bright pink hair. Oh, and of course, she sounded as incredible as ever, too!

Halsey just released “Nightmare” on May 17. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was working on her third studio album, which she plans to release before the end of 2019. Her last album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, came out in June 2017, so fans have definitely been anxiously waiting for some new music. Luckily, Halsey has treated us to several standalone songs in recent months, like the hits “Without Me” and “Eastside” in 2018. The exact release date for her new album has not been confirmed at this time.

Along with Halsey, big name stars like Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, the Jonas Brothers, One Republic and more also performed during the two-hour finale of The Voice. It all leads up to the season 16 winner being crowned, with four finalists — Maelyn Jarmon, Gyth Rigdon, Andrew Sevener and Dexter Roberts — all vying for the top spot.

The Voice was recently picked up for a 17th season, and it was confirmed that this season’s judges — Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — will be returning. This will be Kelly’s third season and John’s second, while Adam and Blake have been on the show since the very beginning.