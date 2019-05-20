Alejandro Aranda Admits It’s A ‘Relief’ He Didn’t Win ‘American Idol’ & Reveals His Advice For Laine Hardy

After falling short of winning ‘American Idol’ on May 19, Alejandro Aranda caught up with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to reveal why he’s actually relieved about being the runner-up.

Alejandro Aranda came in second place on season 17 of American Idol, receiving less votes than winner Laine Hardy during the finale on May 19. However, after the show, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “definitely” relieved not to have the pressure of being the winner on his shoulders. “The whole experience was awesome,” he gushed. “It means everything that I was able to do my own music and have people like it!” Alejandro performed a number of original songs throughout the show, and won viewers and the judges over with his singing ability and talent as an artist.

The judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, noticed Alejandro’s talent immediately following his audition, and he seemed to have a great experience working with them throughout the season. “They have a dynamic that is incredible,” he told us. “Katy is amazing, Lionel and Luke…they’ve build such a bond and they’ve only been doing it for a [short] time. To have that kind of chemistry is kind of crazy. So whatever next season brings, I hope they have that chemistry because they’re awesome.” The judges for season 18 have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Alejandro was the first to congratulate Laine when the 18-year-old was announced as the winner, and he’s confident that the southern boy will go far if he just “keeps being himself.” “He just has to make tons of music,” Alejandro said. “And do everything to be the best that he can be.”

The winner was named during a jam-packed, three hour finale on May 19, which featured performances from Alejandro, Laine and third place finalist, Madison VanDenburg. There were also plenty of other contestants from the season on-hand to take the stage, along with the judges and celeb performers like Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Andra Day and more. What a night!