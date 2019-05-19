Kim Kardashian Telling Friends She Wants Baby #5 After Being So ‘Elated’ With Psalm West

Kim Kardashian just welcomed her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate on May 10 and she’s so in love with her new bundle of joy that she already has baby fever again.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West’s new son Psalm is so incredible that Kim can’t contain her excitement and it’s making her want to expand her family even more in the near future! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 41-year-old rapper hubby welcomed Psalm via surrogate on May 10, and his presence is bringing so much joy to their days. “Kim is doing amazing with the new baby. Motherhood just comes so naturally to her and she has even told friends she would like to go for a fifth child,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “”If she does, it would be sooner rather than later, but right now, she’s just enjoying number 4. Some of her closest friends have come over to the house since she’s busy nesting and just being a new mom. She’s so elated and this baby has brought her and Kanye even closer together. She’s barely left home since the baby came home officially. She stares at the baby constantly in awe.”

Although the arrival of Psalm, who joins siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, is keeping Kim busy, she’s been getting help from her family, including North, and she’s loving spending time at home. “Kim really is enjoying this downtime and has found the transition from 3 to 4 to be super easy,” the source explained. “North loves being a big sister and has helped with the baby. The other two are still a little young to help out or fully comprehend what’s going on, but North loves being mommy’s helper.”

In addition to spending time with her own kids, Kim is proving she loves a big family by helping with her sisters’ kids too, even as a new mom. “Her sisters are away on vacation right now so she’s actually been helping with their kids, but the family has help,” the source said. “It’s easy because a lot of the kids actually go to the same school and Kim truly loves having the cousins over. It helps her keep Saint and North preoccupied so she’s happy to help.”