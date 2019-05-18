Porsha Williams Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby PJ Coming Home From The Hospital & Her Dimples Are Precious

Porsha Williams has the cutest baby girl and is loving finally being able to show her off in photos. In a new pic where PJ was just a few days old, her dimples are already showing.

We just can’t get enough of Porsha Williams sharing pics of her baby girl Pilar Jhena. While she gave birth to the little one on March 22, she wasn’t able to show her face until after her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Porsha’s Having a Baby wrapped up on May 12 where the big reveal happened. Ever since the new mom has been sharing new photos of her bundle of joy that she hadn’t been able to show off before and the latest is too cute. It shows baby PJ the day she was brought home from the hospital, just a few days old by she already had her daddy Dennis McKinley‘s dimples!

In the Instagram photo she shared on May 18, little PJ has her eyes closed but her face is already so expressive. She has a slight smile which shows off a great big dimple on her right cheek. The infant was already dressed to impress, wearing a pink hat with a giant fabric flower on the top. Her parents dressed her in a cute pink jumper as she’s strapped in to her car seat for the ride home from the hospital.

“The day we brought my baby home 😩❤️ I told my fiancé just give my baby his dimples and he did 🙌🏾 lol Also this is the pic I sent to close friends since we weren’t posting her yet. So happy now to share her with her insta aunties and uncles💋 @pilarjhena,” Porsha, 37, captioned the pic. Her close pal Tiny Harris loved it, writing in the comments “She so damn pretty P.”

Fans seem to think Porsha’s daughter got her father’s looks. “Omg that’s Dennis all the way!!!” one fan commented while another wrote “Looking like her dad” while “She her daddy’s daughter. Lol she’s adorable!” another fan noted.