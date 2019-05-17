Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Pilar, 7 Weeks, Curled Up & Taking A Nap – See Pic

Porsha Williams clearly loves being a mom. She showing off how sweet her precious baby Pilar looks while she’s curled up and happily sleeping in a new photo that shows her beautiful face.

Porsha Williams waited nearly two long months to show off her daughter Pilar Jhena‘s face to the world and now that she has, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star can’t stop sharing cute pics. On May 16, Porsha, 37, posted a photo to her daughter’s Instagram page — yes, the 7-week-old already has one! — and PJ is just so darn precious. She’s seen on her side sound asleep in her mamaroo — a floor chair that swings back and forth to mimic being rocked in a parent’s arms — with colorful circles on top of white fabric. PJ is clinging tight to a pink blanket with her right arm while her left hand is up at her mouth.

“Took mommy 30 min to get me to lay down like this so she can try to put on a lil makeup for daddy lol 😩#ToughCookie #7Weeks,” Porsha captioned the beautiful photo. Apparently she was happy to get her daughter down for a nap so that she could get a little glam for fiance Dennis McKinley, 42, before he got home from work.

One new mom empathized with how tough it is to get babies to go down for naps like that, writing “Hahaha I put my baby in her mamaroo today just like that. 😂😂 the struggle is real” in the comments. Another added “I did the same thing with my little ❤️.” Many fans marveled at how grown PJ is for just being only seven weeks old. “So precious! She’s getting big!!!” one person observed while another commented “She is big for 7 weeks !”

Porsha has been posting numerous pics of her baby ever since the Sunday May 9 finale of her RHOA spinoff Porsha’s Having A Baby where PJ’s face was finally revealed for the first time. Up until the show ended she’d only shown the back of Pilar’s head or herself cradling her baby but not where her face was visible. On May 15 she posted the first full length photo of Pilar — including her face in mid yawn — to the baby’s IG page and she followed it up today with this adorable sleeping pic. Now that her TV show’s fans know what she looks like, Porsha is loving showing off her beautiful baby to everyone else.