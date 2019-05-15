Tristan Thompson ‘Furious’ After Tyga Likes His Ex-GF Jordan Craig’s Sexy IG Pic: He Needs To ‘Back Off’

Tristan Thompson definitely noticed that Tyga’s liking Jordan Craig’s hot bikini pics, and he’s not happy about it, we’ve learned exclusively.



It seems impossible, but the Kardashian Jenner relationship web has gotten even more tangled. Kylie Jenner‘s ex, Tyga, got caught liking pics of Tristan Thompson‘s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig — and Tristan did not take that news well. “Tristan is furious after he was told by a friend that Tyga was creeping on Jordan’s social media,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan considers Jordan to be family, and he doesn’t want Tyga to date her, slide into her DMs, use her, or break her heart.” Though Tristan and Jordan’s relationship didn’t end well, Jordan is still the mother of his two-year-old son, Prince Thompson. They’ll always be in each other’s lives, just like he and Khloe Kardashian will be, because of one-year-old True Thompson.

“Tristan is protective of Jordan, just like he is with Khloe, even though he knows he has made big mistakes with both of exes,” the source added. While they said that Tristan doesn’t know Tyga very well, “he knows enough about him to feel like Tyga needs to back off.” That’s nice, but Jordan and Khloe probably don’t care how “protective” Tristan feels. Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times, including reportedly with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods — the event that finally broke him and Khloe up for good. Tristan broke up with Jordan while she was pregnant, and got together with Khloe. It’s just not a good situation all around. To make matters worse, Tristan really hasn’t been spending much time with either child, but especially with True.

It’s gotten to the point that Tristan’s mother, Andrea, is begging him to see his daughter more. “His mom sat him down and really let him know just how much his children need their daddy,” a different source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His family, Khloe, and his ex Jordan have all urged him to also be present in his children’s lives. It seems like he is listening, which they all appreciate.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan Thompson’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.