Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea Begging Him To Spend More Time With True: She ‘Needs Her Daddy’

Khloe Kardashian spent her second mother’s day as a single mom, and Tristan Thompson was nowhere to be found. Now, his mother, Andrea has stepped in. She’s urging him to be more present in True’s life and his loved ones agree.

It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson, 28, is a proud father of two to his son, Prince, 2, who he shares with ex, Jordan Craig and daughter, True Thompson, 1, who he shares with Khloe Kardashian, 34. However, his mother Andrea has been concerned that he’s not spending enough time with her grandchildren recently. “His mom sat him down and really let him know just how much his children need their daddy,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers star tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Fans of the NBA star will know that Tristan and Andrea have a very close relationship, which is why he took her advice to heart.

“He’s assured Andrea he’d put his best foot forward in making that happen,” the insider reveals, noting that Tristan recently spent time with his son in California. “He took Prince to Legoland for the park’s 20th birthday celebration. His son had a great time — driving the boats on the Skipper School ride.”

The source goes on to admit that Andrea isn’t the only one in Tristan’s ear. “His family, Khloe, and his ex Jordan have all urged him to also be present in his children’s lives. It seems like he is listening, which they all appreciate,” the source says. “Tristan has been trying hard to spend more time with his children. He’s focusing on them more than ever now that the basketball season has come to a close for him.”

The NBA star has been spending a ton of time in California since his season with the Cavs ended early in April, as the LeBron James-less team did not make the playoffs. Although he’s been on the west coast, Tristan’s ex, Khloe spent her second Mother’s Day as a single mom with their daughter on May 12.

HollywoodLife previously reported that the former couple would not be spending the holiday together. Nonetheless, Tristan was in contact with Khloe that day. “He did reach out to her, he actually sent her flowers with a Mother’s Day card,” a separate source told us. Tristan and Khloe split for good in February after he was caught up in a cheating scandal involving Kardashian family friend turned foe, Jordyn Woods.