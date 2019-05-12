Tristan Thompson Sent Flowers & More To Khloe Kardashian For Mother’s Day – How She Reacted To His Gestures

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating Mother’s Day with her daughter and family, but that didn’t stop ex Tristan Thompson from trying to show some love to True’s mom.

Khloe Kardashian and her 13-month-old daughter True Thompson spent a loving Mother’s Day together at home in Calabasas on May 12. She showed off an Instagram pic holding up her baby and both had bright smiles on their faces. Nowhere to be found was ex Tristan Thompson, 28, following their February split, but he did want to send some kindness to the mother of his little girl. “Khloe is celebrating Mother’s Day with True and her family today, she will not being seeing Tristan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He did reach out to her, he actually sent her flowers yesterday with a Mother’s Day card, and although Khloe appreciated the gesture it did not in any way make her want see him Not at all, its way too little, too late. Instead she is spending this special day with her beautiful daughter, her mom, her grandma and all the rest of her family, the people she can really count on,” our insider adds.

While Tristan didn’t publicly show love for Khloe and True, he did towards his own mom. In an Instagram post he showed a picture next to his smiling mother Andrea and wrote “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy ❤️I love you soo much. I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids. 🙏🏾”

As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, this was going to be a bittersweet Mother’s Day for Khloe, especially as sister Kim, 38, just added a fourth child to her family while Koko wishes she had a bigger brood of her own. “As Kim welcomes another child into her family, Khloe can’t help but wonder what could’ve been with her and T. She wonders why she can’t find the right guy. She loves Kim’s big growing family and wants to be happy, not envious. But she knows she can’t have a lots of kids too if she can’t find Mr. Right,” our insider explained. Khloe and Tristan broke up for good after he allegedly cheated on her at a Feb. 17 house party in LA with Kylie Jenner‘s now ex BFF Jordyn Woods, 21. Hopefully Khloe will have better luck with her next guy.