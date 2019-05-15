Jonas Brothers Look Outrageous In Wacky Family Portraits For ‘PAPER Magazine’ — See Pics

The Jonas Brothers posed for funny family portraits for ‘PAPER Magazine’ and we’re loving all this new wacky content! The musical group let their silly sides shine in the new pics.

The Jonas Brothers got playful in their newest cover shoot which was “nowstalgia” themed! Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, had fun with PAPER Magazine by posing for wacky family portraits together. The brothers took individual shots, as well as group ones, that were super fun and different from usual photo shoots. The cringe-y photos were dorky and for sure unexpected, so we loved that the JoBros went there with this cover!

The brothers posed for shots wearing colorful sweatshirts, glasses, and – um – interestingly-styled gel hair. Some of the pics featured two shots within one, with a fading effect in the upper-corner of the pic for some real nostalgia. For the group shots, one had the brothers sitting side-by-side, while Kevin looked up, Nick looked playfully into the camera, and Joe pondered, with his eyes somewhere off-camera. The cover photo showed all three brothers wearing glasses, looking straight into the camera, sans smiles.

Another pic showed the brothers stacked, with Nick in a blue suit on the bottom, Kevin in the middle with a denim jacket and pink-collared shirt, and Joe on top with a purple corduroy jacket. One of the other group shots showed Joe holding two animals while Kevin and Nick surrounded the middle brother. In the interview, the brothers talked about their early success in their teens. “We’re not really defined by those years,” Nick said. “We had a lot of fun… you know, it was sort of a rocket ship to the moon during that time. When Disney played our video for ‘Year 3000,’ everything changed. It all started to happen when Disney got on board. Our years doing Camp Rock and TV shows were really formative.”

The band rose to fame in 2007 through their Disney Channel hit song “Year 3000.” They had five albums – It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, and Jonas L.A. spanning from 2006 to 2010. The group famously took a hiatus before their sixth album in 2013, and never released it. Their next body of work, Happiness Begins, comes out on June 7. Be sure to see more of these wacky portraits in the gallery above!