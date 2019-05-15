Johnny Depp: The Truth About Whether He’s Dating While He Vows To Win Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Has Johnny Depp found love while waging a legal war against his ex-wife? Amid rumors that he’s seeing dancer Polina Glen, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned his status.

Johnny Depp, 55, keeps a packed schedule. The actor – who has a pair of movies coming out next year – has been on tour with his group, Hollywood Vampires, and has been embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 32. In between acting, music and this legal battle, he supposedly found time to start dating, as rumors claimed he’s been seeing Polina Glen, a Russian choreographer and dancer. However, don’t start shipping Johnny and Polina just yet, as a source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Johnny’s “happy, single, touring with his band, and enjoying life despite his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife.”

That’s right – Johnny’s single. “He has a couple of movies filmed, preparing for release, and is about to sign onto to reprise his role in the third installment of Fantastic Beasts,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is not dating anyone, but instead, healing and moving on from the Amber drama while letting his lawyers fight on his behalf and restore his reputation in Hollywood. Johnny is not with the Russian dancer, as was rumored, nor [is he] eager to jump into any new relationship. Instead, he is focused on his music, his band, his film career, and his family.”

It seems Johnny has too much on his plate to give love another chance. Matter of fact, he had a gig on May 11 with the Hollywood Vampires, and during the show, Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler joined Johnny and his bandmates – Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry – joined them onstage, per NME. While Johnny continues to rock out, his legal team is pursuing the $50 million defamation lawsuit he filed in March 2019 – and they won’t give up until he gets what he wants. “Johnny’s legal team will not relent unless Amber issues a full retraction and an apology,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “This is the only solution which will satisfy Johnny and his legal team. Otherwise they will see this case through.”

While Johnny is off living his rock and roll fantasy, his ex-wife is, as she said during the New York City Create and Cultivate conference on May 4, is suffering “the full force of the wrath of our culture when a woman or a survivor speaks up against a more powerful force.” Amber has accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse, which he has denied, and claims she has received “death threats” and “threats to my career” in response. “Yet, I’m still here,” she added.