Brad Pitt, 55, Looks Like A Total Hunk As He Cuddles Up To Lena Dunham At her Birthday Party

Happy Birthday, Lena Dunham. The ‘Girls’ star celebrated turning 33 with a star-studded bash that included a hunky Brad Pitt, who looked tastier than any slice of cake.

Brad Pitt, 55, continued his streak of “surprise birthday appearances” by showing up to Lena Dunham’s birthday party. The Girls star, who turned 33 on May 13, said she “hosted a Spring fundraiser for @friendlyhousela (the first recovery home for women in the United States) in LA last week,” and among the guests was none other than the Meet Joe Black star. In the pics — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Brad rocked his trademark flat cap and a top that showed off how he’s been hitting the butterfly machine at the gym. The Fight Club’s chest was bulging through the long-sleeve/t-shirt combo so no one could blame Lena for snuggling up close to him for a pic.

The last time Brad Pitt was seen at a birthday party was when he dropped in on his ex, Jennifer Aniston, as she was celebrating her 50th birthday on Feb. 9. Brad swung by the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they “talked for just a little bit at her party. … It was seen as a really nice gesture by her for him being there and something that she really appreciated. The basis of their night together was that they are in a completely good place and had a very nice conversation, exchanging pleasantries with each other.”

Though Brad and Jen shocked the world with this birthday reunion, don’t expect them to pick up where they left off. Brad, who is still finalizing the last bit of details of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, 43, shrugged off the idea when a paparazzo flat-out asked him if he and Jen were getting back together. “He is not interested in trying to rekindle anything they once had,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Brad is focused on kids, his career and everything in his own life, any romance with Jen is in his past and will stay there.”

RELATED: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt , 10, Looks Identical To Brad Pitt While Shopping With Angelina Jolie On Mother’s Day

If Brad and Lena’s friendship seems out-of-the-blue, the two worked on Quentin Tarantino’s flick, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Lena plays a character named Gypsy, while Brad plays Cliff Booth, the stunt-double of a former western TV star (portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.) Lena, who lists how she loves “telling u 2 much about me” in her Instagram profile, wrote a lengthy caption to the gallery (which also featured Tommy Dorfman, Scout, and Rumor Willis). I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realized I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say “it’s my day, people!” I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.) But this year is different. This year I’m… wait for it… happy.” Lena credited her happiness to her sobriety, and asked, in lieu of gifts, to donate to the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House.