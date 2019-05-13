Vivienne Jolie-Pitt , 10, Looks Identical To Brad Pitt While Shopping With Angelina Jolie On Mother’s Day

Angelina Jolie stepped out in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day to go grocery shopping with her 10-year-old daughter Vivienne, who looked like a miniature version of her dad Brad Pitt.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10, showed off her incredibly similar features to dad Brad Pitt, 55, on Mother’s Day, May 12, when she joined her mom Angelina Jolie, 43, sister Zahara, 14, and twin brother Knox, 10, to go grocery shopping in Los Angeles, and we can’t look away! The blonde cutie had her chin-length locks down and wore a short-sleeved olive green jumpsuit with a brown belt during the outing. She also showed off a pair of adorable glasses and black Chuck Taylor sneakers as looked up with an expression that reminded us of Brad. Angelina dressed in a black tank top and matching pants during the shopping trip and kept her protective hand behind Vivienne’s back as they walked out of the store and to their car.

This isn’t the first time Vivienne and Angelina turned heads during a recent outing. The mother-daughter duo also went on a shopping date on Apr. 28 and spent some adorable girl time at a mall in L.A. Vivienne again looked like Brad while wearing a pair of overalls over a white T-shirt.

Angelina, Vivienne and the rest of Angelina and Brad’s kids are often seen spending time together in and around Los Angeles whenever they get the chance and the family always look happy and comfortable. Angelina’s Mother’s Day appearance comes after she and ex Brad officially changed their status to “single” with approval from a judge. The former couple, who split in 2016, are still in the process of finalizing their divorce, but they came up with a temporary custody agreement that allows Brad to see their six kids on a regular basis.

Angelina also spent the day before Mother’s Day with some of her kids. They were seen walking around a mall in Los Angeles.