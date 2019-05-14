We almost didn’t recognize Ariel Winter at the NBCUniversal Upfronts party in NYC on May 13, when she arrived in a plunging LBD, with her new red hair in gorgeous curls.

Ariel Winter, 21, is virtually unrecognizable now – between her new bright red hair and her major weight loss – she looks amazing. The Modern Family star headed to the Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine NBCUniversal Upfront Party in New York City on May 13, when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging LBD and rocked her fiery red hair in loose waves. The sleeveless black mini dress was a wrap style, embellished in metallic silver polka dots, hugging her petite frame perfectly. The V-neckline of the frock was extremely low-cut, showing off massive cleavage, while the hemline was super short, showing off her toned, lean legs. Ariel topped her look off with a pair of strappy metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and a dazzling Gabriel & Co 14K White Gold Fashion Ring.

The best part of Ariel’s look, though, was without a doubt her gorgeous red hair. While it’s been a few weeks since the actress dyed her jet black hair red, it still manages to shock us every time. Ariel styled her red locks in voluminous beach waves, while parted in the middle, letting her new long hair flow just below her breasts. She topped her glam off with a sultry smokey eye, super dark black eyeliner, and a glossy peach lip.

Ariel’s sexy red carpet ensemble was definitely a complete 180 from her cozy look the day before. Ariel was out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 12, when she opted to go completely braless under a baggy gray cropped t-shirt, completely showing off her bare breasts under the relaxed top. Ariel looked super casual when she was running errands in a pair of skin-tight black leggings, while rocking her new bright red hair, which she kept down and straight. She topped her cozy look off with a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers with little black doodles on them and a pair of clear, square shaped eyeglasses.

We have been loving Ariel’s new bright red hair which was done at Nine Zero One Salon in LA, the same salon that Emma Roberts, 28, just had her new long blonde hair makeover at on April 24. Aril seems to love her hair too, as she compared herself to Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, when she shared a selfie to Instagram on May 3.