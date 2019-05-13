Ariel Winter rocked a cozy Sunday ensemble on May 12, when she ran errands in LA wearing a pair of tight black leggings & a baggy gray tee, opting to leave her bra at home.

Ariel Winter, 21, was out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 12, when she opted to go completely braless under a baggy gray cropped t-shirt, completely showing off her bare breasts under the relaxed top. The Modern Family actress looked super casual when she was running errands in a pair of skin-tight black leggings, while rocking her new bright red hair, which she kept down and straight. Ariel topped her cozy look off with a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers with little black doodles on them and a pair of clear, square shaped eyeglasses. Lately, Ariel loves to rock casual ensembles that are equally comfy and sexy.

Just the other day, Ariel opted to show off her toned body during a lunch date with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, in West Hollywood on May 6, when she rocked another baggy gray tee and leggings. For the outing, she donned a long-sleeve, baggy v-neck cropped sweater that was super short, paired with, tight black high-waisted workout leggings. The shirt was extra cropped, and she had no problem showing off her taut tummy in the ensemble. She topped her look off with Nike workout sneakers, the same pair of clear glasses, and an oversized black leather purse.

Aside from Ariel’s casual daytime ensembles, when she’s not rocking her a pair of jeans or leggings with a crop tee, she can be found rocking a sexy workout outfit. She recently rocked a sporty look on April 15, in LA, when she chose to show off her long, lean legs in a pair of super short, navy blue $30 Under Armour UA On The Court 4″ Volleyball Shorts paired with a tight black zip-up sweatshirt which she chose to zip up all the way, and her usual black Nike workout sneakers. She threw her black hair up into a messy bun, leaving wisps out in the front, framing her face.

We have been loving Ariel’s new bright red hair which was done at Nine Zero One Salon in LA, the same salon that Emma Roberts, 28, just had her new long blonde hair makeover at on April 24. Aril seems to love her hair too, as she compared herself to Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, when she shared a selfie to Instagram on May 3.