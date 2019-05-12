James Charles Younger Brother Defends Him Against Jeffree Star In Scathing Clapback: See Message

Add another voice to the James Charles/Tati Westbrook drama. His little brother Ian Jeffrey has jumped in to slam Jeffree Star for calling James ‘a danger to society.’

James Charles‘ little brother Ian Jeffrey has his back when it comes to Jeffree Star savaging the fellow beauty vlogger. Jeffree weighed in on James’ recent falling out with mentor Tati Westbrook and he had some brutal things to say. 17-year-old Ian took to Twitter on May 12 and wrote “Why does everyone act so tough on the internet” after Jeffree laid into James. He claimed that he banned him from his home and that James “is a danger to society.” “Everything Tati said is 100% true” he added about her lengthy explanation about why she severed her friendship and working relationship with James.

Jeffree was still raging as he commented on Ian’s tweet by writing “Why is your brother a predator? Why’d you really have to move back up to NYC? Exactly. Shut the f**k up.” That had some fans upset with the YouTuber, commenting “What a low blow for an adult to attaack yet another kid” while another fan tweeted, “I agree with this 100. Why he tryna come for Ian? Jeffree is sad, he needs to mind his own business.” Eventually both Jeffree and Ian deleted their tweets.

The whole drama began on May 10 when Tati, 37, uploaded a YouTube video to explain why she ended her friendship with fellow beauty blogger/controversial “influencer” James, 19. “Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. And if you don’t have people that tell you to your face that you’re doing the wrong things you will change,” she explained. Tati continued, “I don’t think there is any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you, and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed.”

James then apologized later that night in a tearful 8 minute YouTube video, telling her and fans “I’m so disappointed in myself that I ruined my relationship that did mean the most to me, even though I didn’t show it all the time…What sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back.” The straw that broke the camel’s back was when James promoted SugarBearHair’s sleep vitamins at Coachella on April 22, which “blindsided” Tati, who owns a rival vitamin company, Halo Beauty. Tati and her husband James Westbrook took James under their wing three years ago when he was still a rising beauty influencer and James acknowledged that the couple “took on a parental role” and supported him “when no one else wanted to.”