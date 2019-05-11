Kris Jenner Reveals Her Baby Gift For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s New Baby Who Is ‘Chicago’s Twin’

Kris Jenner opened up about her new grandson and spilled the details on how she’s celebrating his arrival when she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL at the Race to Erase MS event in Beverly Hills, CA on May 10.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new son just arrived, making Kris Jenner, 63, a grandmother for the tenth time and the proud grandma didn’t hesitate to dish on how she’s celebrating the tot’s arrival, including revealing the first gift she bought him. We caught up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at the Race to Erase MS event in Beverly Hills, CA on May 10, and she talked about how she’s responsible for Kim and Kanye’s son’s first bed!

“I bought them the baby’s crib at the baby shower,” Kris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But other than that I don’t know. Do you have any ideas? I need some thoughts. Hopefully I will get them something tomorrow morning.”

In addition to spilling the beans on the gift, Kris admitted she hasn’t met the precious bundle of joy, who has yet to be named, because she has a cough, but she has seen him on FaceTime and it turns out he looks exactly like his big sister, Chicago, 1. “They are twins! Same child…” she exclaimed.