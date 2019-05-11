Kris Jenner Reveals Her Baby Gift For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s New Baby Who Is ‘Chicago’s Twin’
Kris Jenner opened up about her new grandson and spilled the details on how she’s celebrating his arrival when she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL at the Race to Erase MS event in Beverly Hills, CA on May 10.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new son just arrived, making Kris Jenner, 63, a grandmother for the tenth time and the proud grandma didn’t hesitate to dish on how she’s celebrating the tot’s arrival, including revealing the first gift she bought him. We caught up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at the Race to Erase MS event in Beverly Hills, CA on May 10, and she talked about how she’s responsible for Kim and Kanye’s son’s first bed!
Kris was so proud of the new addition to her family that she could be heard telling friends at the Race to Erase MS event, where she was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, all about it. “Kris Jenner was telling friends at The Race To Erase MS Gala just how amazing Kim’s new baby boy is doing and how amazing Kim is as a new mom yet again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She said the delivery was amazing as well. Kris is so thrilled to be a grandma again and just lit up anytime anyone came over to wish her congratulations. Boyfriend Corey stuck by her side all night as they sat next to BFFs Tommy Hilfiger and his wife.”
The Race to Erase MS foundation was founded by Nancy Davis in 1993 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and it is dedicated to the treatment and cure of multiple sclerosis. Kris had planned on going to the important event even before Kim and Kanye’s baby was born, and she was happy to be able to still go in the midst of her new grandson’s arrival. “Nothing would’ve stopped Kris from supporting Nancy Davis and her foundation,” the source explained. “She didn’t stay out too late because she wasn’t feeling her best, but she never had plans to not go, despite the baby’s birth.”