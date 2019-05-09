Kim Kardashian: Why She Hasn’t Officially Picked The Name For Her 4th Baby Yet

With baby number four coming ANY day now, Kim Kardashian is narrowing down her baby name choices — but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why she hasn’t made a definite decision on the moniker just yet!

When Kim Kardashian had her baby shower at the end of April, she confirmed that her fourth child was due in “two weeks,” which means the little guy could be here VERY soon. In fact, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Kim’s surrogate is due to give birth “any day now,” and with time winding down, Kim still hasn’t chosen a name for the baby! “She’s narrowed down names,” a source close to the reality star told us. “But she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision.” At the beginning of April, she confirmed that she was considering naming the newborn Robert, after her late father, but made it clear that that was just an option at that point.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, already have three kids (North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1), and she confirmed in January that a surrogate was pregnant with her fourth. “She can’t wait to meet the baby,” our insider said. “She will probably do what she always does and go into nesting mode once the baby is born. She always loves the baby stage the most. It has always been her dream to have a big family, and it feels surreal to her that the baby will be here soon. She’s very relaxed and calm about everything, though, because she’s done it so many times now. She’s a total pro.”

While Kim gave birth to North and Saint herself, she struggled through very difficult pregnancies, and suffered major complications before and during the kids’ births. When she wanted a third child, her doctor informed her that it would be too dangerous for her to get pregnant again herself, which is why Kim turned to surrogacy.

Kim has been open about how positive the surrogacy experience has been for her. She previously admitted on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kanye wants to have “seven kids,” so this fourth baby might not be the last, either!