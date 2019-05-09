Cardi B risked a serious wardrobe malfunction when she went braless under an insanely revealing plunging blazer paired with a super short mini skirt with slits on the side at the launch of her new Fashion Nova collection in LA on May 8.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Cardi B, 26, is not shy when it comes to fashion. Cardi headed to the launch event of her new Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection in Los Angeles on May 8, when she opted to wear an all-white leather ensemble. She stepped out on the carpet wearing the skintight, $59.50, vegan leather I Got The Drip Leather Jacket from her new collection. The jacket featured a plunging neckline, which Cardi chose to go braless under, showing off insane cleavage, while there was a tiny little hook eye closure just below her breasts, barely keeping the coat in place. The rest of the peplum jacket flared out, showing off her bare abs, as she paired the top with the matching $39.50, Everybody Wanna Be This Mini Skirt. The tight high-waisted mini featured two slits on the front, which are adjustable and can be unzipped all the way up to the waistband. Cardi chose to unzip her skirt almost to her hips, showing off her bare legs. She accessorized the look with strappy white sandals, diamond earrings, and gorgeous glam. Her black hair was done down in a sleek straight style with her hair parted in the middle, while the entire back of her extra long hair was dyed a neon green. She topped her glam off with extra voluminous lashes and a deep brown glossy lip.

Meanwhile, later that night, Cardi treated her guests to a special performance where she was decked out in head-to-toe neon green. She hit the stage rocking a long-sleeve latex bodysuit that had cutout shoulders and was skin-tight, highlighting Cardi’s curvaceous figure, while the entire outfit was covered in nude fishnet tights. She paired the one-piece with matching latex leggings that were completely cutout on the legs and knees, while the entire back of the outfit featured a thong bikini, showcasing Cardi’s bare butt. She topped off her entire look with matching neon green nails and toes, and even went barefoot to perform on stage.

Cardi’s outfit choices are always outrageous and super sexy, so it comes as no surprise that her new Fashion Nova collection reflects her personal style. The collection ranges in price from $30-$80 and includes a ton of latex, leather, neon and cutouts, of course.

Lately, Cardi’s style has been the talk of the town, especially her ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala in NYC on May 6. She rocked a head-to-toe red ensemble by Thom Browne featuring a tight headpiece embellished with flowers and an insanely long quilted train that was so heavy, it had weights in the hem to keep the dress balanced.