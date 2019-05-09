Big Sean: Why He’s ‘Not Upset’ About Ex Jhene Aiko’s New Song & Shady Lyrics

Jhene Aiko’s fans think she’s slamming her ex-boyfriend Big Sean in her new song ‘Triggered.’ She says she’s not. As for Big Sean, he’s neither worried nor upset.

Big Sean, 31, has “nothing but love” for his ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko even though she has released a song, which fans assume is a diss track aimed at him. That’s what a source close to the “No Favors” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. On May 7, Jhene, 31, released the song “Triggered (freestyle),” and in the raw lyrics she lashed out at an unnamed ex singing at one point, “You muhf***in’ right I’m bitter.”

While the Californian claims that Sean is not her target, he is not concerned about the lyrics at all, our source tells us. “Sean is not upset about Jhene’s song,” the insider says. “She let him hear it in advance and he has nothing but love for the song and for her. He admires Jhene so much as an artist. He’d never try to get in the way of that or hold her back.”

The person adds, “He also doesn’t care that people are assuming it’s all about him. He’s not tripping on that at all. Sean doesn’t waste time worrying about other people’s opinions of him, that’s not his style. He and Jhene are still on good terms. They aren’t trying to get back together or anything, but this song hasn’t caused any drama between them. They’re all good.”

triggered is NOT a diss song. it is a moment of talking shit out of frustration and passion. it's was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. no one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings. — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) May 8, 2019

The insider’s words seem to echo what Jhene has said herself about the song and Big Sean. “Triggered is NOT a diss song,” she tweeted on May 8. “It is a moment of talking s*** out of frustration and passion. It’s [sic] was a moment of exaggerated expression when I was feeling lost and weak. No one is to be blamed or bashed for how I was feeling in that moment. I am in control of my feelings.”

She added, “This is how I paint. This is me yelling and throwing paint at a canvas… then going out into the world feeling less tension, more open… more loving. Going to bed feeling less stressed, more optimistic.” Jhene confirmed her relationship with Big Sean in 2017. They split the following year.