Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Achieved Her Tiniest Waist Ever In Skintight Met Gala Dress

Kim Kardashian showed up to the 2019 Met Gala with a shockingly small waistline that had fans scratching their heads. Now, she’s revealing just how she achieved her skinny-mini silhouette.

Kim Kardashian, 38, flaunted her smallest waistline yet at the 2019 Met Gala, and it had everyone questioning how she achieved the super slim look. While clearly corseted, the dress still made Kim’s barely-there waistline look unbelievably tiny, and now, she’s sharing her secrets! In a behind the scenes video with Vogue, she dished on the jaw-dropping look. Apparently, the dress was cinched so tight she could barely move. “Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kim said in the video, addressing Anna Wintour, 69. “I can only like, half sit,” she could be heard saying. The reality star even needed multiple people to help her into the Thierry Mugler mini dress. “I’ve never seen a team like this before,” Kardashian West added in the video, as several people helped her slip into the ensemble. “This is like, beyond what I ever thought couture was.”

Kim stunned as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in her sexy, skintight number, which was inspired by Sophia Loren‘s character in Boy On A Dolphin. The May 6 event’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” so we expected the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s look to be over-the-top, but no one could have predicted that she would defy the laws of physics. Kim’s wet dress look, which was dripping in diamonds, sparked controversy thanks to her barely-there waist line. Fans could hardly wrap their minds around how slim she looked, and even started rumors that she had a rib removed.

However, after Kim caught flack for her extreme look, her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, clapped back, claiming that Kim’s bod is au natural. “To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way,” she said. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

This look from Kim was definitely one for the books, but shout out to the star for enduring a full night in the skintight, corseted dress. That is dedication to camp if we’ve ever seen it.