‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Which 8 Artists Will Make The Semifinals After America’s Vote & The Instant Save?

The remaining 13 contestants on ‘The Voice’ will be narrowed down to just EIGHT on the live May 7 episode — and the decisions are all in the hands of the viewers!

Only eight singers can make it to the Semifinals during season 16 of The Voice, and Carson Daly reveals the lucky picks LIVE during the May 7 episode. The first artist safe is Maelyn Jarmon from John Legend’s team, followed by Dexter Roberts from team Blake Shelton. The results are broken up with a performance from John and his three remaining team members, and they absolutely crush their rendition of “Say A Little Prayer.”

Next, it’s time to find out who else is moving on. Carson reveals that Blake’s artist, Gyth Rigdon, is safe, along with Rod Stokes from team Kelly Clarkson and Shawn Sounds from John’s team. That means Blake and John both have two artists in, while Kelly has one and Adam has none, and there are just three spots left. After a commercial break, it’s announced that Carter Lloyd Horne and Andrew Sevener from Blake’s team are also moving through, giving him FOUR artists in the Top 8.

