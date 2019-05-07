Dexter Roberts Reveals Why He Loves ‘The Voice’ Experience ‘More’ Than ‘American Idol’

Dexter Roberts is no stranger to singing competitions. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the top 13 contestant about ‘The Voice’ vs. ‘American Idol.’

Dexter Roberts is one of the frontrunners of The Voice season 16. Before he auditioned for The Voice, he was on American Idol. The 27-year-old competed in season 13 and came in seventh place. While both shows were learning experiences for Dexter, he prefers The Voice.

“It’s a great experience, but I love this experience more than what I got from Idol because they work with you so much here,” Dexter told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the top 13 performances. “The vocal team, the band is like 100 percent your band. You walk in and they are like 100 percent your garage band. They want us all to think that. It’s a really cool experience. It has really been a good time with The Voice.”

For Dexter, he was always going to pick coach Blake Shelton if he turned his chair around. “I have always looked up to Blake and he does the same kind of stuff as me,” Dexter continued. “He loves to hunt and he loves to fish and be outdoors. If he didn’t pick me, then I would have gone with Kelly [Clarkson], but when Blake turned around it was obvious for me that I was going to go with him.”

The season 16 champion will be crowned on May 22. Dexter revealed what he plans to do if he doesn’t win The Voice. “If I don’t win, I am going to go out there and I am going to hit the ground running. I am going to keep going and not let anything hold me back. I will keep going forward and I think everyone here should do the same thing. I think it would be cool if we all got together and had a big country tour.” The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.