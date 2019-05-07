Scott Disick Explains Why He Invites Kourtney Kardashian Along With Sofia Richie On Trips With Kids

Scott Disick is all about family, and that includes Kourtney Kardashian! Scott opened up in a new interview about why he will always ask his ex to come on his vacations.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are really crushing this co-parenting thing. The ex-partners are the parents of three beautiful kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and they’re dedicated to spending as much time together as a family as possible. Even if they’re no longer involved romantically. But both parties recognize how unconventional their situation is. Scott and Kourtney actually addressed the big elephant in the room when they interviewed each other for Kourt’s lifestyle site, Poosh: why does he keep inviting Kourtney on vacation, especially when his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is on the trip, too?

It’s simple. “I’m not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple,” Scott told Kourtney. “I’d never want you to miss out.” Sweet, right? Scott and Kourtney (and Sofia) travel together frequently. Just a month ago, they were all in Finland together with the kids! And Scott came along on a KarJenner family vacation to Bali, which was documented in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourt, Scott, and the kids have traveled to Hawaii, Aspen, Mexico… the list goes on.

“I don’t think everybody can [go on vacation together]… it’s not our advice to tell other people how they want to live, but you know, different strokes for different folks,” Scott said, and Kourtney agreed. “We decided we wanted our kids to have these memories together as a family. And I didn’t want to miss out on a trip, and you didn’t want to miss out on a trip,” she said. “But sometimes I’m like, ‘no it’s your birthday, you guys do your thing,’ and I’ll go and I’ll plan something for the same days as when you’re gone. I think it’s nice to do things together and we can have our own experiences separately too.

Scott went on to say that he feels blessed that they’re able to get along and still be so close after their breakup. “I am so thankful for what we have. Every day I wake up and I thank you, I thank God, I thank everybody that is around us and helps us. Because without this I wouldn’t be able to live the life that I do and I am very grateful for it all.”